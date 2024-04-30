LGL Partners LLC Acquires 4,020 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,693. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

