SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 229.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

