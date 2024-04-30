LGL Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,604 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VXF traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.90. 174,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.