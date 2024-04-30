LGL Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.47. 1,041,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

