Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
BGH opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
