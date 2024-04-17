BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 140,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
