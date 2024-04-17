BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 140,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

