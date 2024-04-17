Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.67. 791,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.