Capital Analysts LLC Buys 21,572 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,624,000.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

