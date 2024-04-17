Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

