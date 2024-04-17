Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.