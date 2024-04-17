Dawson Geophysical Plans Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dawson Geophysical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.