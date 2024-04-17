Dawson Geophysical Plans Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
