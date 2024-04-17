Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,331. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

