Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 132.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2,031.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

EWN stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

