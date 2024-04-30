Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $13.64

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.