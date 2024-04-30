New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.92. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

