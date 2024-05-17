APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. 1,135,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,886. APi Group has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

