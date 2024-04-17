DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.