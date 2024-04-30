Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 10,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,307. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

