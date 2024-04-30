FAT Brands (FATBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

FATBB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -9.74%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

