Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Shares Gap Down to $120.31

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.31, but opened at $115.00. Sun Communities shares last traded at $114.94, with a volume of 194,189 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 329.83%.

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 47,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

