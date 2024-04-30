iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 276,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 170,785 shares.The stock last traded at $21.86 and had previously closed at $21.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
