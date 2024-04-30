iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 276,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 170,785 shares.The stock last traded at $21.86 and had previously closed at $21.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTH. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,557,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 3,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.