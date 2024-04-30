National Bankshares Reiterates “C$6.50” Price Target for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$5.59.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5260059 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

