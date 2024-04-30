50,870 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 838,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.