Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,031. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $808.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

