Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.71.

McKesson stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $537.07. 178,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.49. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $544.81. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

