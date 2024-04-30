Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 3,024 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHD. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 204,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Cactus’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

