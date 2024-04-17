Wealth Alliance Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Entergy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 95,885 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.