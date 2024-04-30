Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 10.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $89,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,455. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.42. The company has a market capitalization of $375.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

