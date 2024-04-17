Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 21,042 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

