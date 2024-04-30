Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.50 million. Medifast also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.400 EPS.

MED stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 798,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $297.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Medifast has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MED shares. TheStreet cut Medifast from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

