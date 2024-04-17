Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DAL opened at $46.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

