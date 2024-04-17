Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Fanhua Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of FANH opened at $3.41 on Monday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.10.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter.
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
