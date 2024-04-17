Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of FANH opened at $3.41 on Monday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.10.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

About Fanhua

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fanhua by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fanhua by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

