HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $204.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE HEI opened at $198.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.62. HEICO has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

