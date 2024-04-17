Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,024,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 10,824,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.5 days.
Huaneng Power International Stock Performance
Shares of Huaneng Power International stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
