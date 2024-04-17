Imprint Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

