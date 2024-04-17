Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

