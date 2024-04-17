iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after buying an additional 488,294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

