Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 6,468 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,363,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,165 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

