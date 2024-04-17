Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $10.47 Million in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 426,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,000. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIGH. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,358,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HIGH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 36,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

