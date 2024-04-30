15,090 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 72,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

