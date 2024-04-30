Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 238 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

