Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

