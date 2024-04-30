Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 423,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $35.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

