Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Nanobiotix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nanobiotix stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nanobiotix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix comprises approximately 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned about 2.65% of Nanobiotix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.