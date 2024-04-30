Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.91.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

