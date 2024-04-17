iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

IVE stock opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

