International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMAQW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,652. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

About International Media Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.