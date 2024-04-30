Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Grows By 9.5%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance
NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.53.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp Montana
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.