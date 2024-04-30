Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Grows By 9.5%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.