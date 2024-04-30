Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Update

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 25,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Haleon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.