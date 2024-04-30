Ricky Sandler Sells 924,505 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).

Shares of LON:ENT traded down GBX 30.40 ($0.38) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 787.80 ($9.90). 1,475,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 819.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 889.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. Entain Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -1,276.60%.

ENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.68) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.36).

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

