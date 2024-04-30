Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.99. 1,856,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $243,551,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,167,000 after purchasing an additional 717,801 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,914,000 after buying an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

